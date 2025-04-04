JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 305,575 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,434,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,575 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.66% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $84,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,675,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,224,000 after acquiring an additional 35,479 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 19.9% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $55.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.68. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.2544 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.