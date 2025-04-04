JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 80,410 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,602,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.92% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $74,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 41.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $140,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.05. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $40.93 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

