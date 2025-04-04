JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 86,456 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,881,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.61% of Amcor worth $83,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Amcor alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 195,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 442,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 7.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Achal Agarwal purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,566.70. This trade represents a 12.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amcor

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.