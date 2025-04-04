JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.87% from the company’s current price.

Get Globe Life alerts:

GL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Globe Life from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GL

Globe Life Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of GL opened at $127.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $133.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.93 and its 200-day moving average is $114.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $1,513,706.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,786.88. This represents a 41.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $339,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,122 shares in the company, valued at $579,964.06. This trade represents a 36.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,239,630 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 7.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Globe Life by 7.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 3.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 12.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.