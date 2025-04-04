JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,298 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $83,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price target (down from $218.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $235.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.51.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,502,180.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 316,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,891,897. This represents a 2.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $176.44 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $173.02 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.24 and a 200-day moving average of $195.62.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

