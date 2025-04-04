JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $73.30 Million Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 113.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,075,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572,086 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.65% of nVent Electric worth $73,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $9,341,000. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 553,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,283,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CL King raised shares of nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on nVent Electric from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

nVent Electric Price Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $86.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Stories

