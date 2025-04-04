JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $74.86 Million Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 134,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.30% of Five Below worth $74,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Five Below by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 2,936.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,830.32. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FIVE. Barclays decreased their price objective on Five Below from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Five Below from $117.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Five Below from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.42.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE opened at $58.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.00. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.90 and a twelve month high of $166.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

