JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $78.09 Million Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,009,150 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 443,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $78,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 32,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $22.66 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $28.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

