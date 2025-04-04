JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $78.99 Million Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.56% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $78,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA opened at $187.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $178.84 and a 52-week high of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.05.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGA. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.38.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

