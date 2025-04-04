JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $82.59 Million Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,739,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.22% of AZEK worth $82,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,430,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,032,000 after acquiring an additional 54,725 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 33.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,224,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,729,000 after buying an additional 45,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AZEK by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,105,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AZEK by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,519,000 after acquiring an additional 24,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZEK. Barclays boosted their price objective on AZEK from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Baird R W lowered shares of AZEK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AZEK from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.32.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $615,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,645,427.95. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,624 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZEK stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $54.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

