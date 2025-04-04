JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $83.10 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 401.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,465,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173,298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $83,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $176,806,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,454,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,517 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,940,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,563 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $11,895,000. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,874,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,008,000 after purchasing an additional 207,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Unilever Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $62.60 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average is $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.4674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.