JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $85.32 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 462,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $85,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $601,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $419,601,000 after buying an additional 41,421 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $966,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $589,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $140.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 938.60, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.05 and a 200-day moving average of $181.41. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.70 and a 12-month high of $264.71.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster bought 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $165.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,435.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,302,271.39. The trade was a 3.42 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $715,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,112.50. This trade represents a 18.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CRL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.77.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

