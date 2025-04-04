JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $86.31 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 531,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,718 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $86,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Clorox by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Clorox by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clorox from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

Clorox stock opened at $148.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.59. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

