JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,750 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $80,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGM. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 796.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $85.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.17. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $79.68 and a 12 month high of $108.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

