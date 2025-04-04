JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 918,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,764 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 5.00% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $72,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $74.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.27. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.50 and a 1 year high of $96.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.23. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 18.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monarch Casino & Resort currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

(Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Featured Stories

