JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.86% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $88,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

VOOV stock opened at $177.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.38. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $170.26 and a one year high of $199.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.8556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

