JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,576,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,163 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.39% of Commercial Metals worth $78,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMC opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $41.29 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.54.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

