JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 144.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,979,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169,721 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $73,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Biohaven by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BHVN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 32,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.47 per share, with a total value of $996,369.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,320,571 shares in the company, valued at $70,707,798.37. This trade represents a 1.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Price Performance

Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.94. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $55.72.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.29). As a group, equities analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

