JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 994,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 347,628 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.54% of RB Global worth $89,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,916,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,248,060,000 after acquiring an additional 358,752 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in RB Global by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,451,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,378,000 after purchasing an additional 753,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RB Global by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,045,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,087,000 after buying an additional 103,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,400,000 after buying an additional 108,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,308,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,500,000 after buying an additional 214,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.64.

NYSE RBA opened at $98.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.81. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.83 and a 52 week high of $106.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $59,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 19,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,756.21. This represents a 2.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,535,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $10,521,323.89. The trade was a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,897 shares of company stock worth $2,338,161 over the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

