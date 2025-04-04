JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 719,584 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 103.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,414,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719,584 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $71,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 115,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after buying an additional 20,331 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Towercrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 655,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,335,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 116,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $787,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.28 and a 12-month high of $51.16.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

