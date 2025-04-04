JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 149,757 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,364,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149,757 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $74,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 103.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 806,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,219,000 after acquiring an additional 409,593 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $951,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at $262,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $61.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average is $58.44.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 170.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WPC

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.