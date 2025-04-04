JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 185,021 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,384,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,021 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $74,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LTH. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Life Time Group

In other news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 48,596 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,360,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,840. The trade was a 25.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $51,568.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,212.82. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,082,147 shares of company stock valued at $152,891,556. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $33.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LTH. Wells Fargo & Company set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Securities set a $39.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Life Time Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.62.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

