JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 201,843 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,256,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,843 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.42% of Boyd Gaming worth $91,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 22.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.05. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $80.50.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

Boyd Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $3,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,346,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,606,063.04. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $1,189,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,472,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,835,980.40. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,490. Corporate insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

