JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 217,220 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.50% of Builders FirstSource worth $82,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $119.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.58 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

