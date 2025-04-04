JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 362,069 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,917,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 362,069 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $88,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,249,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,980,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,000,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,046,000 after purchasing an additional 490,183 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Rollins by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,130,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,401,000 after buying an additional 275,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 535.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 261,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after buying an additional 220,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROL opened at $55.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.75%.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,469.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,173 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,937.94. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $675,217.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,600.68. The trade was a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,338 shares of company stock valued at $945,882 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

