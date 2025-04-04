JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 5,313,730 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,474,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,313,730 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.66% of Radian Group worth $78,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Radian Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 19,730 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $512,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 722,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,202 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 510,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 18,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RDN opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $37.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a net margin of 46.85% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Radian Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

In related news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $133,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,231.60. This trade represents a 92.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

