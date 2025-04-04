JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 53,219 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,152,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 53,219 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $85,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,062,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,855,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 252.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,310,000 after acquiring an additional 158,200 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,158,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,149,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $94,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,798. This trade represents a 51.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 9,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $718,688.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,390. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,721 shares of company stock worth $1,677,017. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 12.0 %

Shares of MC opened at $52.89 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $46.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.50 and a 200 day moving average of $71.17.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 11.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 147.73%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

