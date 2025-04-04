JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,313,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,020 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.20% of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF worth $84,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLCA. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Brueske Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth $748,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $764,000.

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Stock Performance

FLCA stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.62.

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

