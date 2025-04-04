JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $87,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,376,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,341,000 after purchasing an additional 292,697 shares during the last quarter. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,376,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 343.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,613,000 after buying an additional 152,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,877,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of MLI opened at $74.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.87. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $96.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 22.97%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $798,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,181.38. The trade was a 15.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northcoast Research raised Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

