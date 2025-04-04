JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,812,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $77,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,063,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,729,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,290,000 after purchasing an additional 313,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,750,000 after buying an additional 66,342 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Freshworks by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,945,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,934,000 after buying an additional 604,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,609,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after acquiring an additional 53,185 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRSH. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

In other Freshworks news, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 2,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $52,291.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,268,263.10. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,838. The trade was a 34.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,262 shares of company stock valued at $955,812 in the last ninety days. 19.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

