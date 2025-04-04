Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 338.18 ($4.43) and traded as high as GBX 402 ($5.27). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 399 ($5.23), with a volume of 106,286 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.60) target price on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.15. Kenmare Resources’s payout ratio is currently 59.17%.

Kenmare Resources plc is an Ireland-based mining company. The Company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine, located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The Moma Mine contains deposits of heavy minerals, which include the titanium minerals ilmenite and rutile, as well as the zirconium silicate mineral, zircon.

