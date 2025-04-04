KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires New Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 746,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,875,000 after purchasing an additional 523,843 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,123,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,488,000 after purchasing an additional 323,674 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,555,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,040,000 after acquiring an additional 281,327 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 515,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 242,965 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 397.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 301,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after buying an additional 240,966 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

TNDM stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.28 and a 12 month high of $53.69.

In other news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos bought 10,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $190,948.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,948.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

