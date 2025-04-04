KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires New Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $5,356,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 125,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 107,349 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in EVERTEC by 27.5% during the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 455,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after purchasing an additional 98,341 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 385.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 91,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 575,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,864,000 after purchasing an additional 67,956 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

NYSE EVTC opened at $35.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $39.50.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

In other news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 14,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $541,832.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,791.45. This represents a 29.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $2,996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,172 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,341.40. The trade was a 22.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,170 shares of company stock worth $7,149,206 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised EVERTEC from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

EVERTEC Profile

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

See Also

