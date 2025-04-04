KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires Shares of 16,800 Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,711,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,662,000 after buying an additional 527,054 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,028,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,614,000 after purchasing an additional 289,295 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,799,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,546,000 after purchasing an additional 245,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,455,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,924,000 after purchasing an additional 222,005 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,186,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,628,000 after purchasing an additional 42,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $31.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.35 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

