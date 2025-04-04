KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $489,000 in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cheesecake Factory

In other news, Chairman David Overton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $5,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,092,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,131,162.76. The trade was a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $1,553,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,687.36. The trade was a 42.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAKE. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.89. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.05 and a 52-week high of $57.32.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $920.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.67 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 45.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.75%.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

