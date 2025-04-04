KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $514,000 in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in UniFirst by 464.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,919 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 365,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,456,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Stock Down 2.9 %

UNF stock opened at $171.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $149.58 and a 52-week high of $243.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.29.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.81 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.00%. UniFirst’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $274,024.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,682.25. The trade was a 16.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of UniFirst from $218.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UniFirst from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

UniFirst Profile

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

