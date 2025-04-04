KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $482,000 Investment in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 53,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 251.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GT opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $13.78.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

