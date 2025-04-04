KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $497,000 Investment in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned 0.08% of Metallus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTUS. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metallus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Metallus in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Metallus during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Metallus during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metallus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTUS opened at $12.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Metallus Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82.

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

