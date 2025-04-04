KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases Shares of 25,431 Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,431 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 120.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,387 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 35,936.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFS opened at $15.99 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $22.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 10.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

