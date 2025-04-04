KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases Shares of 41,400 Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 14,346,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,825 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,606,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,637,000 after purchasing an additional 924,571 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 316,457 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,932,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,340,000 after purchasing an additional 236,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Neogen by 33.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 923,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after buying an additional 233,796 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 23,035 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $254,076.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 269,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,878.92. This represents a 9.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $164,428.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 61,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,531.74. The trade was a 31.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neogen Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $8.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Neogen had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $16.50) on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on Neogen in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

