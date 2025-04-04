KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $503,000 Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 487.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 254,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,260,000 after acquiring an additional 211,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,087,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hawkins by 20.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,663,000 after purchasing an additional 44,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hawkins by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 755,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,367,000 after purchasing an additional 38,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hawkins by 763.6% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 36,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 32,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $107.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $71.98 and a one year high of $139.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.45.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 8.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

