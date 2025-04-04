KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Get AZZ alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AZZ by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AZZ by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AZZ by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of AZZ by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZZ. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital upgraded AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on AZZ in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AZZ from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

AZZ Price Performance

Shares of AZZ opened at $80.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.59 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.43.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. AZZ had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $403.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

About AZZ

(Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.