KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 462.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $24,876,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 339,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,138,620.80. This trade represents a 37.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones purchased 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.02 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,402.84. This trade represents a 75.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,812 shares of company stock valued at $37,392,258 in the last three months. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $120.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.56 and its 200-day moving average is $109.18. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.48. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $130.39.

Goosehead Insurance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $5.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. Goosehead Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

