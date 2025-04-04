KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned approximately 0.06% of NETGEAR as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 16,920 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 285.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 79,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 59,005 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $852,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles J. Prober sold 10,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $291,148.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,526,806.32. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Murray Bryan sold 3,848 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $92,044.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,617,325.44. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NETGEAR Price Performance

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.59. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $617.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 0.72.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 1.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NTGR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on NETGEAR

About NETGEAR

(Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.