Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Position Lifted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.60.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

LAMR opened at $109.45 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $139.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.32 and its 200-day moving average is $126.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $579.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.19 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 16.40%. On average, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.64%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Articles

