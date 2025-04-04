Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Analysts at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Lantern Pharma Stock Down 5.0 %
Lantern Pharma stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.64. Lantern Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77.
Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Lantern Pharma will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its product pipeline comprises LP-300, which is in phase 2 clinical trial in combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; LP-184, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor, such as pancreatic, breast, bladder, and lung cancers, and glioblastoma and other central nervous system cancers; and LP-284, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, including mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.
