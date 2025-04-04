Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Analysts at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Lantern Pharma Stock Down 5.0 %

Lantern Pharma stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.64. Lantern Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Lantern Pharma will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BIOS Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,853,000. Voss Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lantern Pharma by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its product pipeline comprises LP-300, which is in phase 2 clinical trial in combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; LP-184, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor, such as pancreatic, breast, bladder, and lung cancers, and glioblastoma and other central nervous system cancers; and LP-284, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, including mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

