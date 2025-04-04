Launch Two Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:LPBBU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 7th

Launch Two Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:LPBBU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 7th. Launch Two Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Launch Two Acquisition Trading Up 0.8 %
Launch Two Acquisition stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Launch Two Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $10.73.
Launch Two Acquisition Company Profile
