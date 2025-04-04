Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.07.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Leidos from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Leidos from $197.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Our Latest Report on Leidos

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Leidos

In other news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $203,320.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,260.48. This trade represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,287.36. The trade was a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Leidos by 4.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,622,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 24.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Down 2.4 %

LDOS opened at $139.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.04 and its 200-day moving average is $153.20. Leidos has a one year low of $123.23 and a one year high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Leidos will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.