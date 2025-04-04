Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $280.35.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $222.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.17 and its 200-day moving average is $256.70. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $211.80 and a one year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,270,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,483,558,000 after buying an additional 259,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,013,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,774,948,000 after purchasing an additional 460,851 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,979,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,952,341,000 after purchasing an additional 245,876 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,842,954,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,074,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,745,960,000 after buying an additional 993,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.