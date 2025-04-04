LPL Financial LLC Acquires 1,853 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $10,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $8,711,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,377,000 after purchasing an additional 50,055 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,037 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 245.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 73,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 51,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Bank of America dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.49. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 85.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Philip G. Brace purchased 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

